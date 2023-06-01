Brewbound Podcast: Craft Beer Data Christmas is Here, Plus More Craft-on-Craft Deals

The Brewbound team, along with Brewbound Weekend Insider newsletter writer Sean McNulty, reviews the Brewers Association’s annual craft beer volume data. The team also discusses the latest craft brewery deals, including Funky Buddha and Appalachian Mountain Brewery returning to independent brewery status, and FX Matt buying the Flying Dog Brewery brand.

Zoe shares how the latest hard seltzers and canned cocktails were received over Memorial Day weekend. The gang also says farewell to Jess, as she goes on maternity leave (and promises to come back).

Listen to the conversation on popular podcast platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast? Email podcast@brewbound.com.