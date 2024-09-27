Brewbound Podcast: Convention Prep With NBWA President Craig Purser

Craig Purser, president and CEO of the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA), joins the Brewbound Podcast to preview highlights of the trade group’s upcoming 87th annual convention and product showcase, taking place September 29-October 2 in San Diego.

Purser discusses the NBWA’s legislative priorities, metamorphosis into a beer and beverage distribution group, and top concerns for the association’s members. Plus, the Brewbound team breaks down recent news, including insights for connecting with Gen Z from Zoe’s trip to the Stout Collective’s BOPP Beer Design Conference, a look at IPA’s dollar share across the country and the forthcoming non-alc Michelob Ultra Zero.

Listen here or on your podcast platform of choice.