Brewbound Podcast: Chula Vista Founder Tim Parker on How Meditation Can Improve Your Business

Chula Vista Brewery co-founder Tim Parker shares how meditation, mindfulness and taking care of your mental health can help your business on the latest edition of the Brewbound Podcast.

Parker discusses his personal journey, how he and his wife Dali have struck a better work-life balance and much more.

Plus, the Brewbound team covers the latest news, including a brewery that is backing away from brewing for partners, the 2025 plans for Duvel USA and Boulevard Brewing Company and UK brewers’ move away from the “craft beer” label.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.