Brewbound Podcast: Bronya Shillo on Selling Fishers Island Lemonade to Spirit of Gallo

Fishers Island Lemonade founder Bronya Shillo shares why she sold the nearly decade-old brand to Spirit of Gallo, the spirits division of E. & J. Gallo.

The show turns into an unofficial M&A episode as the Brewbound team discusses FX Matt’s planned acquisition of Flying Dog Brewery, and the founders of Appalachian Mountain Brewery buying back the North Carolina craft brewery from Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Justin, Jess and Zoe also break down the latest headlines, including Massachusetts revoking Gopuff’s liquor license for allegedly selling and delivering alcoholic beverages to underage drinkers, beer’s economic impact, and the Human Rights Campaign suspending A-B’s perfect score due to its handling of the Bud Light controversy. Plus, the team plays Another Round or Tabbing Out.

Listen to the conversation on popular podcast platforms, including iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.

Have questions, feedback or ideas for the podcast? Email podcast@brewbound.com.