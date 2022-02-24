Brewbound Podcast: Brewers Association’s Bob Pease on the Treasury’s Competition Report

What does the Treasury Department’s report on competition in the alcohol industry mean for craft brewers? Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease shares his thoughts on the report and what comes next.

“This is the U.S. Department of the Treasury saying this, man,” Pease said. “It’s not a media outlet. It’s not an association. This is the federal government. We think it’s a fairly big deal and we’re pleased.”

Pease discusses M&A activity, category management, direct-to-consumer shipping and more.

Plus, Jordan Breslauer from social media listening firm Social Standards breaks down the bev-alc chatter around the Super Bowl.

