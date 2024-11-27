Brewbound Podcast: Brewers Association Changes, Lagunitas’ CEO Swap & a Brewbound Live Preview

After a packed news week, the Brewbound team breaks down the latest headlines, including leadership reorganization and staff cuts at the Brewers Association, an impending CEO change at Heineken-owned Lagunitas Brewing and Sapporo-Stone ceasing exports for the craft beer brand.

Jess, Zoe and Justin also preview the Brewbound Live business conference coming up December 11 and 12 in Marina del Rey, California. The team shares highlights of the on-stage talks and surrounding events, including networking parties, the Pitch Slam competition and retailer and wholesaler one-to-one conversations.

Listen here or on your preferred podcasting platform.