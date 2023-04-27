Brewbound Podcast: Brewers Association CEO Bob Pease Previews the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference

Brewers Association president and CEO Bob Pease previews the 2023 Craft Brewers Conference, which will be held May 7-10 in Nashville. Pease offers tips to first-time attendees, shares his message to craft brewers as the segment matures, and offers his perspective on small brewery mergers and acquisitions and craft’s conflicting growth drivers.

