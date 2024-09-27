Brewbound Podcast: BREW Making Moves Preview With NBWA COO Kim McKinnish

Kimberly McKinnish, SVP and chief operating officer of the National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA), joins the Brewbound Podcast to preview Making Moves 2024, taking place October 1-2 in San Diego immediately following the NBWA’s 87th annual convention.

Making Moves, now in its third year, is a collaborative effort from the NBWA’s Building Relationships and Empowering Women (BREW) and the Alliance for Women in Beer. The two-day event includes presentations, panel discussions and networking designed to help women advance their careers in the beer industry.

Listen here or on your podcast platform of choice.