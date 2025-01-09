Brewbound Podcast: Barrel One Collective Execs Discuss Deal That Merged Harpoon and Smuttynose

Leaders of the newly former Barrel One Collective shared their vision for the new platform, which was formed from the merger of Harpoon Brewery’s parent company Mass. Bay Brewing and Smuttynose’s home of FinestKind Brewing.

Harpoon co-founder and CEO Dan Kenary and FinestKind CEO Steve Kierstead explained how the platform came together, how open they are to adding to the collective and the types of partners they’d welcome, and how they’re approaching innovation with a portfolio that now boasts 14 brands.

Kenary also discussed the circumstances that led to the end of Harpoon’s employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). Moving forward, Kenary will lead Barrel One as CEO, while Kierstead will move into the role of chief commercial officer.

Plus, Brewbound editor Justin Kendall and managing editor Jess Infante share their history covering Mass. Bay and Smuttynose and dive into the latest headlines, including the surgeon general’s advisory calling for cancer warnings on bev-alc labels and WWE’s investment in Hulk Hogan’s Real American Beer.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.