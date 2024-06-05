Brewbound Podcast: Anchor Back From the Abyss; Monster Closes Another Texas Brewery; and Boston Beer Sale Rumors

Following a flood of news last week, the Brewbound team recaps the latest major headlines, starting with the billionaire founder of Chobani acquiring Anchor Brewing. Justin, Jess and Zoe share whether they foresaw this scenario playing out.

Following the Anchor talk, they dig into the rumors of a potential acquisition of Boston Beer by Suntory.

The news wraps with a conversation on Monster Brewing’s shutdown of the Deep Ellum brewery and taproom in Texas.

The show also features a 3-pack of interviews with:

Monday Night Brewing co-founder and CEO Jeff Heck on operating multi-state taprooms;

Dan Imdieke and Jason Pratt, the new owners of Cicerone, on their future plans for the certification program;

And Rob Day on the importance of marketing, especially in a maturing craft beer market.

Listen above or on your podcast platform of choice.