Brewbound Podcast: Allagash Tests the Hop Waters, Some Cannabis Users Say They’re Drinking Less & Hard Kombucha’s Comeback

The Brewbound team catches up on the latest news, including Allagash’s first foray into non-alcoholic adult beverages with Hop Water. Justin, Jess and Zoe discuss why this seems on brand for the Portland, Maine-based craft brewery, and why it may be a better entry point than NA beer.

Jess then shares why some cannabis users say they are drinking less, with a lot of caveats.

Zoe shares her experience at the Boston Celtics victory parade and thoughts on C’s guard Derrick White’s duck boat adventures. Zoe also breaks down her feature on the state of hard kombucha.

The show wraps with a conversation on whether the spicy trend has fully taken hold in bev-alc.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.