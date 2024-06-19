Brewbound Podcast: All the Angles of a Potential Boston Beer Sale

Bernstein analyst Nadine Sarwat breaks down the pros and cons of a potential sale of Boston Beer Company. Sarwat also examines potential suitors, Wall Street’s view of potential deals and why Boston Beer continues to be in conversations around M&A.

Plus, the Brewbound team discusses the latest news, including the Kelce brothers’ investment in Garage Beer, Hulk Hogan’s new lager and Athletic’s acquisition of another Ballast Point brewery in San Diego.

Listen here or on your podcast platform of choice.