Brewbound Podcast: A State of Craft Update with Bart Watson and Katie Marisic of the Brewers Association

Brewers Association (BA) chief economist and VP of strategy Bart Watson provides insights into the state of the craft brewing industry, while senior director of federal affairs Katie Marisic gives an overview of the trade group’s government affairs work on the latest edition of the Brewbound Podcast.

The conversations were recorded on the BrewExpo floor of the Craft Brewers Conference in Las Vegas.

But first, Justin and Zoe discuss craft’s bumpy April and rough overall shipment numbers in March.

And Justin plays Another Round or Tabbing Out with the Voodoo Ranger and Tombstone collaboration IPizzaA IPA.

Listen here or on your podcast platform of choice.