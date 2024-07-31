Brewbound Podcast: A Mid-Year Beer Report; Plus Earnings SZN Begins

How is beer doing at the halfway point of 2024? Brewbound reporter Zoe Licata shares highlights from not one, but two mid-year beer reports. Zoe breaks down the Brewers Association’s mid-year craft report, as well as a total beer overview from the National Beer Wholesalers Association and Fintech halfway through 2024.

Plus, Zoe and Brewbound editor Justin Kendall discuss the latest earnings reports from Boston Beer and Tilray Brands, including nuggets on Twisted Tea and Truly’s hold on Boston’s portfolio and improvements in Shock Top’s trends.

Justin also relays his experience on the Voodoo Ranger pirate ship and spotting Stone Brewing co-founder Greg Koch’s graphic novel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Listen here or on your preferred podcast platform.