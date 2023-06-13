Brewbound Podcast: A Legend Returns, a Cannabis Company Buys a Craft Brewery and Distributors Dish on Bud Light

The Brewbound team breaks down the latest headlines, including Ken Grossman’s return to Sierra Nevada as interim CEO, Bayou City Hemp’s acquisition of 8th Wonder in Houston, and Wall Street analysts’ survey of distributors that paint a bleak picture for Bud Light.

Plus, Justin and Zoe play Another Round or Tabbing Out on pickle hard seltzer.

