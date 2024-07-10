Brewbound Podcast: A July 4 Darty Report, Plus TikTok Adds Bev-Alc Ads

Following a long July 4 holiday weekend, the Brewbound team shares how they celebrated Independence Day.

Jess provides a Jersey Shore report, including whether there was enough Surfside supply.

Zoe shares the results from her July 4 darty on how newer beverages such as Surfside, Sun Cruiser, The Beast Unleashed, and Happy Thursday performed with the under 30 crowd. She also notes the prevalence of High Noon in Boston’s party districts.

Then the conversation turns to social media platform TikTok opening its platform to beverage-alcohol advertisements. Jess explains why now and what bev-alc companies should consider.

The team also discusses non-alcoholic beer maker Athletic Brewing’s $50 million equity financing round and rumored valuation.

