Brewbound Podcast: A Beloved Brewpub Says Farewell

Cambridge Brewing Company (CBC) founder Phil Bannatyne joins the Brewbound Podcast to discuss the recent announcement that the Massachusetts brewpub will shut its doors in December after 35 years in business. Bannatyne shared his thoughts on the brewpub segment, the team’s next steps and how many CBC alumni are scattered across the industry.

Plus, the Brewbound team covers recent California craft beer news, including Firestone Walker’s annual business plan, Anderson Valley being up for sale, and production shifts and job cuts at Modern Times.

Listen below or on your podcast platform of choice.