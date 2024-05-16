Brewbound Podcast: 3 Tier Beverages’ Donn Bichsel Jr. & Mary Mills; Plus, New Belgium’s Kelly McKnight

Donn Bichsel Jr. and Mary Mills, leaders from beverage consultancy 3 Tier Beverages, share why data with the top 15 brewers removed can reveal true market opportunities and pitfalls, why brewers should also have a total-beverage alcohol perspective and which packages are trending.

Then, New Belgium Brewing lead research and development brewer Kelly McKnight explains the Voodoo Ranger maker’s strategy for new products, why new IPAs flow under the Voodoo umbrella and much more.

Plus, Justin and Zoe review the latest headlines, including people moves at Sierra Nevada, BrewDog and Great Lakes. They also discuss how Wisconsin Brewing is carving a niche within the non-alcoholic beer space with a Harley-Davidson branded beer.

Listen here or on your podcast platform of choice.