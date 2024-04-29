Brewbound Launches New Press Release Portal

Sharing your news & press releases is now easier and quicker than ever.

With our new self-service press release portal, you can get your press release / news posted more quickly with increased control over formatting AND the ability to make changes after publishing.

Expanded Coverage: Wine, Supplier & Service Provider News, & More

We’ve expanded our coverage to include wine, suppliers, service providers, and more. Press releases on BevNET.com, Brewbound.com, and Nosh.com cover non-alcoholic beverages (RTDs, powders, mixes), beverage alcohol (spirits, wine, RTDs), cannabis beverages, beer and related (FMBs, hard seltzers, cider, sake), and packaged food products.

Additionally, we now cover industry-related supply chain topics and service providers. This includes co-packers, flavor and ingredient companies, industry related software companies, and retail and distribution related topics.

Learn more and submit a press release now >>

Simplified Submissions for You or Your Clients

We invite CPG brands, suppliers & service providers, and PR agencies representing their clients to submit their latest company news. BevNET’s new system allows your news to hit our sites more quickly and with increased control over formatting, images, and more.

New Features & Added SEO Benefits

We now offer “Promoted” postings, which include additional images, scheduling, SEO benefits, and placement in our Promoted press release section. You can also choose a basic submission, which includes the ability to submit one image and one hyperlink. Both submission types offer the option to edit your press release after posting.

Learn more and start sharing your news >>

About BevNET

BevNET.com is the leading food and beverage-oriented media company, producing a web site, podcasts, print magazine, and live conference series.

About Nosh

A product of BevNET.com, Inc., Nosh is your go-to resource for comprehensive coverage of the dynamic world of packaged food. Through daily reporting, expert interviews, Q&A sessions, and live events, Nosh offers food industry news, insights, and education for the CPG community.

About Brewbound

Brewbound is a leading industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. Brewbound delivers daily content via www.brewbound.com and the Brewbound email newsletter.