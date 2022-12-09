Brewbound ICYMI: Looking Back on Brewbound Live 2022; Videos Available Now

It’s hard to believe it’s only been nine days since the 2022 Brewbound Live business conference wrapped up. Months of planning, speaker wrangling and preparation finally turned into two days of business chats, networking and parties. It’s emotionally draining but so rewarding.

Now that Jess Infante, Zoe Licata and I have had a little bit of time to decompress, our coverage is beginning to roll out on Brewbound.com and you’ll see more over the next month.

For starters, the keynote speech by Bell’s Brewery executive vice president Carrie Yunker on how to transform your business with one question — what do you think? — and her personal journey is available and free for everyone to watch. It’s an understatement to say Yunker crushed it. She received a standing ovation. Don’t take my word, just go watch it.

We’ve also posted a recap of one of my favorite Brewbound Live panels every year, our check in with retailers. Mary Guiver from Whole Foods returned this year, and she provided some candid insights on pitching the natural grocery chain. Joining Guiver was Jamie Carawan from Buffalo Wild Wings, who was straightforward on what works for the sports bar chain.

All of the videos are up on the site. Follow this link to watch. And watch for more recaps in the coming weeks.

Oh, and Jess, Zoe and I did our own foggy recap on this week’s edition of the Brewbound Podcast. This is what jetlag sounds like.

In other news …

Numbers! Jess wraps up the latest NielsenIQ webinar on how premiumization, convenience, flavor, and health and wellness continue to drive shopping behavior in both the on- and off-premise channels.

Bump Williams Consulting shared the results of its annual cross-tier survey on the priorities of suppliers, distributors and retailers. Read-to-drink offerings and partnerships/joint ventures seem to pop up a lot here.

Remember that investor lawsuit against Boston Beer? Welp, the maker of Truly Hard Seltzer is off the hook. A judge has tossed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the company alleging its top executives misled investors by failing to disclose decelerating sales of the hard seltzer brand.

Hot off its $50 million minority investment in non-alcoholic beer maker Athletic Brewing, Keurig Dr Pepper has formed a strategic partnership with C4 Energy producer Nutrabolt and will invest $863 million for a 30% ownership stake in the brand, along with distribution rights.

Scottish craft brewery BrewDog has lost its ethical B Corp certification.

Coca-Cola’s U.S. bottlers will share profits from the soda giant’s beverage-alcohol licensing partnerships, such as its deal with Molson Coors (Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and Spirited, and Simply Spiked), Constellation Brands (Fresca Mixed) and Brown-Forman (the Jack Daniel’s and Coke ready-to-drink canned cocktail), according to Beverage Digest.

Austin Beerworks bought 64 acres of land in Austin, Texas, that will become the company’s future “world headquarters.” The company is supporting the purchase and construction of a taproom by launching a membership-style crowdfunding campaign: Beerworks For Life (BW4L). For a $1,000 membership fee, members can then get their “first drink for free at the currently existing brewery. Forever.” Lots of other brewery openings in the link, including Left Hand, City Barrel, Hop Butcher and Philadelphia’s first Black-owned brewery, Two Locals Brewing Company.

A couple of items from last week to round us out:

In Ohio, Saucy Brew Works has acquired Cartridge Brewing. Saucy will assume operations of Cartridge’s Maineville-based brewery, which operates from a 15-barrel brewhouse, with a taproom and full-service kitchen.

Leaders in Anheuser-Busch InBev’s High End division laid out their 2023 playbook (or at least, what they’re willing to share). Focal points include growing premium lagers such as Kona Big Wave (technically a golden ale, but the team includes it with lagers for its easy-drinking profile), “maximizing” former import label Stella Artois and leading craft growth with brands such as Goose Island’s Beer Hug family and Golden Road Mango Cart.

A final note of thanks to everyone who joined us in Santa Monica last week for Brewbound Live. It was great to see everyone in person and get drinks at our parties and unofficially at Chez Jay.

Thanks also to everyone who watched.

And thanks to our Insiders for continuing to support our independent journalism. If you’d like to join, hit the link.

Until next week.