Brewbound ICYMI: Everything Your Cousin From Boston is Selling in 2023

This was a heavy Boston Beer news week — which you’ll get on the heels of the company’s Q3 earnings report, the announcement of its first tequila-based ready-to-drink canned cocktail AND one of its annual business planning (ABP) meeting with wholesalers.

Jess and Zoe bopped over to the ABP in Boston, and they have an exhaustive report on Boston’s beyond beer plans (Truly Tequila Seltzer is on the way) and a much shorter piece on its beer plans (focus on Samuel Adams seasonals, reformulated Boston Lager, new non-alc beers and six new Dogfish Head beers).

Truly Tequila Seltzer won’t be the first tequila-based RTD from Boston. That honor goes to Loma Vista Tequila Soda, a regional test case coming to Wichita and Kansas City, Kansas; Austin Texas; and Fort Collins, Colorado. What is Loma Vista? Pretty much a ranch water: 5.5% ABV, in Lime and Mango flavors with a recipe of tequila blanco, real lime juice, carbonated water and natural flavors.

In Boston adjacent news, Hard MTN Dew distributor Blue Cloud responded to criticisms during the NBWA annual convention.

In other news …

On this week’s Brewbound Podcast, Zoe and I interviewed Dan Abel and Glenn Allen from Chicago’s Pilot Project brewery incubator about their plans for the Milwaukee Brewing Company facility, which they recently acquired.

Our Brewbound Live business conference is a month away on November 29 and 30 in Santa Monica. Just announced: Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson talking about the state of craft and why brewers should control what they can control in the industry versus the overall economy. Also, marketing leaders from Sierra Nevada, Firestone Walker and Modelo (Constellation Brands) will share how they build out brand families for their top-selling beers. Tickets are available now.

Also, the deadline for the Brewbound Live Pitch Slam competition is Friday. Follow this link if you’d like to compete.

Mega wine and spirits wholesaler Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits was raided by the TTB and IRS.

Hard kombucha and canned cocktail maker JuneShine is set to top 1 million cases this year, and open a taproom in Brooklyn.

Party punch producer BeatBox has raised $15 million and has achieved a $200 million valuation.

Anheuser-Busch InBev reported Q3 earnings: Global revenue and volume were both up. The company is also trading up its consumers to more premium products. Above-core and beyond beer offerings account for 40% of the company’s revenue in the U.S.

Domestic tax paid shipments declined nearly -1% in September 2022, and that was up against the easiest comp from 2021, according to the Beer Institute.

Scout Distribution and Columbia Distributing announced their launch portfolio for the rollout of their Idaho joint venture.

Constellation Brands pulled back on its cannabis investment.

The proposed merger of supermarket giants Kroger and Albertsons continues to draw scrutiny. This time from several states attorneys general.

How can on-premise establishments get a week-over-week lift? The Beer First Initiative. Jess explains.

And that's a wrap for another week in the beer business.