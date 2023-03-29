Brew Talks Speaker Announcement: Hi-Wire, Monday Night and Weathered Souls Leaders to Discuss Multi-State Taproom Expansions

With distributed craft volume poised to decline in 2023, leaders of Hi-Wire, Monday Night and Weathered Souls will discuss their breweries’ multi-state taproom expansions during Brewbound’s first Brew Talks gathering of 2023.

Brew Talks will kick off the week of the Craft Brewers Conference with beer business conversations and networking during a meetup at Nashville Underground (105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201), from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 7.

More than 90% of craft breweries rely on at-the-brewery sales, according to Brewers Association (BA) chief economist Bart Watson. In 2021, taproom breweries – whose production volume is predominantly sold on-site and do not operate restaurants – accounted for 8.1% of all craft beer volume.

In addition to providing an avenue for higher-margin sales, taprooms allow breweries to interact directly with drinkers, curate a branded experience and tap into real-time consumer feedback on new styles. For breweries who open taprooms in new markets, those ventures can establish deeper roots in communities.

Panelists in this conversation about opening taprooms in new markets include:

Marcus Baskerville, co-owner and director of brewing operations at San Antonio, Texas-based Weathered Souls Brewing, which recently expanded to Charlotte, North Carolina;

Adam Charnack, co-owner of Asheville, North Carolina-headquartered Hi-Wire Brewing, which operates 11 taprooms in six states;

Jeff Heck, co-founder and CEO of Atlanta, Georgia-based Monday Night Brewing, which operates five taprooms in four states.

The panel will discuss strategies for site selection, creating unique taproom identities and introducing their brands to new markets, as well as issues facing all taproom brewers, such as marketing, staff recruitment and style innovation.

Tickets are available now. Tickets cost $29 for brewery workers, wholesalers, retailers and trade group employees and include two beers. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild. Follow the link to register.

Brew Talks will also include a talk on craft beer’s contradictory growth areas, low- and no-alcohol offerings and high ABV products. Additional speakers include Dogfish Head’s Sam Calagione, Greater Good Imperial Brewing’s Colleen Quinn and Athletic Brewing’s Bill Shufelt.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head and Ollie. Additional sponsors include Malteurop, Strike Visuals, and Arryved. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brew Talks should reach out to Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

