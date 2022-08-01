Brew Talks Recap: Building Brands and Expanding Own-Premise Retail

Several Massachusetts craft breweries have added additional own-premise taprooms and retail spaces to grow their brands.

White Lion founder Ray Berry, Castle Island founder Adam Romanow, Medusa Brewing director of business operations Sarah Lee and Boston Beer Company senior director of local brands and taprooms Scott Hempstead shared their experiences during Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup last week at the Samuel Adams Jamaica Plain brewery.

The four discussed their experiences with opening additional taprooms and pop-ups, creating spaces that reinforce their breweries’ brands and the interaction between taproom business and distributed sales.

Watch the conversation above.