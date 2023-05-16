Brew Talks Nashville Encore Presentation: Rewatch the Free Livestream on Wednesday, May 17

Join us tomorrow, Wednesday May 17, at 1 p.m. ET for an encore presentation of the Brew Talks conversations that took place in Nashville during the Craft Brewers Conference.

The first talk of the event featured discussions on two growth drivers in the industry: non-alcoholic beer and higher ABV offerings. Leaders from Dogfish Head, Athletic Brewing, and Greater Good Imperial Brewing shared insights on how these trends are reshaping the industry and what opportunities they present for breweries.

The second conversation focused on strategies for expanding via taprooms outside of their home states’ borders. Leaders from Monday Night Brewing, Hi-Wire Brewing, and Weathered Souls discussed the challenges and opportunities of expanding into new markets and how they approach this process.

We also heard from the National Black Brewers Association and the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, two organizations dedicated to promoting growth and diversity in the craft brewing industry.

Tune into the free livestream >>

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.