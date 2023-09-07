Brew Talks Denver 2023: Deep Diving Regional Draft Trends with Ska, Holidaily, Elite Brand and Hops & Pie

Before the Great American Beer Festival, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup in Denver will explore draft beer trends in Colorado, one of the most mature craft beer markets in the U.S.

Brew Talks will take place Thursday, September 21, from noon to 3 p.m. MT at Cervantes Masterpiece (2637 Welton St., Denver, CO, 80205).

Tickets are available now.

Leaders from all three tiers of the beer business will discuss Centennial State draft trends, including:

Ska Brewing president and co-founder David Thibodeau;

Holidaily Brewing founder Karen Hertz;

Elite Brands of Colorado account manager Katie Nierling;

And Hops & Pie owner and chief beer buyer Drew Watson.

In addition to a regional view, Brew Talks will also provide perspective on the health of draft on a national basis.

On-premise draft has historically been an important piece of business for craft brewers, accounting for 30% of distributed draft and serving as a brand building theater. However, draft has not returned to pre-pandemic levels, Brewers Association chief economist Bart Watson shared during the trade group’s midyear survey. Watson estimated that 2023 distributed draft volume is 2 million barrels below historic trends.

The national conversation will include:

Dogfish Head co-founder Sam Calagione

Buffalo Wild Wings director of beverage strategy & innovation Jason Murphy

Tamarron Consulting co-founder and president Lori Scheiffler.

Colorado Brewers Guild executive director Shawnee Adelson will also share an update on the Colorado craft beer scene and legislative issues.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will go to the Colorado Brewers Guild. Tickets cost $29 for brewery workers, wholesalers, retailers and trade group employees and include two beers and light appetizers. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head. Supporting sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division, Encompass and the E-Premise Group. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brew Talks should reach out to Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.