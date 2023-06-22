Brew Talks Boston 2023: What’s Next for New England IPAs

Before hazy IPAs became a national phenomenon, the style originated in New England.

The style has matured and now accounts for 9% of craft beer sold in off-premise retailers, according to NIQ off-premise data shared by Bump Williams Consulting.

What’s next for hazy IPA? How are New England craft breweries approaching the style? And how has it matured in the market it originated?

Leaders of four breweries will share their thoughts during Brewbound’s Brew Talks meet-up in Boston Wednesday, July 12. The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. ET at the Samuel Adams brewery in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood (30 Germania St., Boston, MA 02130).

Panelists include:

Dino Funari, Vitamin Sea founder;

Kimberly Golinski, Wormtown Brewery president and GM.

Megan Parisi, head brewer of the Samuel Adams downtown Boston taproom;

Naveen Pawar, co-founder of Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co.

Brew Talks will feature additional talks and speakers. The speaker roster also includes:

Kristen Burke, Burke Distributing chief corporate growth officer;

Dave Williams, Bump Williams Consulting VP of analytics and insights;

Sam Calagione, Dogfish Head co-founder;

Adam Romanow, Castle Island co-founder.

Tickets are available now. Follow the link to get yours.

Tickets cost $29 for brewery workers, wholesalers, retailers and trade group employees and include two beers. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Some of the proceeds will benefit the Massachusetts Brewers Guild.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head. Additional sponsors include the Reyes Beer Division. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brew Talks should reach out to Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

