Brew Talks Agenda Now Available, Featuring Leaders from Dogfish Head, Athletic, Greater Good, Monday Night, Hi-Wire and Weathered Souls

Brewery leaders will come together to discuss the growth drivers in craft beer, taproom expansion strategies and more during the first Brew Talks meetup of 2023 at Nashville Underground (105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201) on Sunday, May 7, during the week of the Craft Brewers Conference.

The full agenda of the three-hour (2-5 p.m. CT) event is now available. Follow this link for tickets.

Doors will open at 2 p.m. CT to allow attendees to register and network. The ticket price includes two complimentary Dogfish Head beers, with some of the proceeds benefiting the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild.

The event will kick off at 2:30 p.m. with Sharon Cheek, executive director of the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, who will provide an update on the organization’s legislative agenda and the future of the guild’s “Farm to Tap” partnership with the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The first panel discussion will start at 2:40 p.m. with an exploration of craft’s contradictory growth areas – non-alcoholic beer and higher ABV offerings – featuring Dogfish Head’s Sam Calagione, Athletic Brewing’s Bill Shufelt and Greater Good Imperial Brewing’s Colleen Quinn.

A networking and beer break will follow at 3:15 p.m. The program will resume at 3:40 p.m. with a discussion with board members of the National Black Brewers Association about the new trade group’s mission and goals.

At 4 p.m., a discussion on expanding via out-of-state taprooms will round out the event, featuring Monday Night Brewing’s Jeff Heck, Hi-Wire Brewing’s Adam Charnack and Weathered Souls Brewing’s Marcus Baskerville.

Tickets are available now. Tickets cost $29 for brewery workers, wholesalers, retailers and trade group employees and include two beers. Tickets for suppliers and service providers cost $199. Follow the link to register.

Brew Talks is presented by Dogfish Head and Ollie by Next Glass. Additional sponsors include the E-Premise Group, Malteurop, Strike Visuals, Arryved and Pneumatic Scale Angelus. Supplier and service companies interested in sponsoring Brew Talks should reach out to Bryce McDonald at bmcdonald@bevnet.com.

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer space, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and share strategies for succeeding in beverage alcohol via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About Brew Talks

Since hosting our first event in the basement of a Boston craft beer bar in 2013, Brewbound’s Brew Talks meetup series has developed into a multi-city tour in which beer industry professionals gather at well-known industry events to share business insights. The program provides members of the beer community with an opportunity to come together for in-depth discussions on the business of beer and beyond. Brew Talks is also broadcast globally via a free live-stream.