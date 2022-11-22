Breakside Brewery to Release New Seasonal LIFE Barleywine in 6 Variants Highlighting Different Renowned Maltsters

Breakside Brewery, one of Oregon’s most award-winning breweries, announces that over the next four months it will release LIFE Barleywine in six variations. The first releases on November 20 and replaces Salted Caramel Stout, Breakside’s collaboration with Salt & Straw, as a core seasonal release in 22oz bottles.

Every batch of LIFE Barleywine clocks in at 9.5% ABV and will feature specialty grains from a different maltster. Breakside’s brewmaster, Ben Edmunds, selected some of the most renowned British maltsters, as well as up and coming producers from the Northwest. Each recipe is built around the nuances of the malt from the following producers, respectively:

Simpsons Malt — 5th generation maltster from Northumberland, England

Thomas Fawcett — 7th generation family maltster in West Yorkshire England, operating for more than 200 years

Crisp Malt — the 10th largest malting company in the world, established in 1870, with two facilities in England

Minch Malt — Ireland’s oldest maltster, producing malted barley that is 100% Irish origin

Bairds Malt — Malting for 199 years with facilities in Scotland and England

Skagit Valley Malt — Malting sustainably grown grain from the Pacific Northwest, based in Washington

LIFE’s color, flavor, and malt profile will vary batch to batch, matching the change of seasons. The initial release on November 20 will feature a barleywine that is autumnal in inspiration, copper in color, and toffee-forward. Closer to the Winter solstice, the next version will be darker with notes of roasted nuts and macerated raisins. As Spring approaches each subsequent brew will become progressively lighter in color with the nuances of the paler malts showing through.

The packaging for each batch of LIFE will also change colors with each release so that drinkers can easily differentiate releases. Labels feature a QR code that will send drinkers to a webpage detailing the differences between every variant’s malts and flavor profiles.

LIFE Barleywine can be found throughout Breakside’s distribution footprint on draft and in 22oz bottles.

About Breakside Brewery

Breakside Brewery opened in 2010 as a small brewpub in NE Portland and has grown to be a highly regarded regional brewery producing more than 30,000 barrels annually. In addition to winning many national, international, and regional awards for its beers, Breakside was named Brewery of the Year by the Oregon Beer Awards in 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, and at the 2018 Best of Craft Beer Awards. Breakside has five locations in the Portland metro region including NE Dekum, NW Slabtown, Lake Oswego, SE Taproom in Milwaukie, and The Breaksider on SE 82nd Ave. Breakside is also one of only a handful of employee-owned breweries in the country.

For More Information:

https://breakside.com