Braxton Brewing Co. Kicks of Cinco de Mayo and Derby Day Tastefully

CINCINNATI, Ohio— Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition and acclaim, is excited to announce its colorful May celebration lineup. Beginning with a Cinco de Mayo celebration at Barrel House and continuing with a festive Derby Day rooftop party at Braxton’s taproom on May 6. The lineup provides Kentucky and Cincinnati fans with festive ways to enjoy a weekend of activities, while also proudly embracing Braxton’s Kentucky home. Braxton’s new Mint Julep-Style Ale will also be unveiled.

Fans are invited to join the Braxton team at the Barrel House for $2 tacos all day long. The Barrel House will also bring $5 margaritas and $5 Fuerte lagers to the party on May 5. In Covington, Braxton fans can pair their favorite ale perfectly with Dewey’s Cinco de Mayo special – a Tito Santana taco pizza. On Derby Day, join fans on the roof and sip an OKI Bourbon – or Braxton’s newest Bluegrass-inspired release – a Mint Julep-Style Ale. Either way, the essence of the Bluegrass State will be celebrated in good taste at the best DJ Rooftop Derby Bash in Kentucky on Saturday, May 6th, beginning at 11 am.

“Celebrations like Derby Week and Cinco de Mayo just go hand in hand with Braxton. These two events are some of our favorites of all that we plan throughout the year,” states Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “Derby Week gives our team a chance to tap into the passion of spring, race season, and something with a little more fanfare than is typical to celebrate. Cinco de Mayo is also just as colorful, but in a very different way. It’s just a great time to be at Braxton.”

Braxton Brewing has carved out its place as a brewery to watch nationwide. With a mindset on innovation and growth, Braxton has seen expansion across its taprooms and across its collection of celebrated craft beers. Braxton was also honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award and was named the fourth fastest growing regional brewery from the Brewers Association — a testament to the brand’s strength.

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

