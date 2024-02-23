Braxton Brewing Co. Announces Private Barrel-Aging Program

COVINGTON, Ky.— Braxton Brewing Co., local brewery with national recognition, has announced a personalized private barrel program in Fort Mitchell, KY. Braxton Barrel House will offer a unique experience for patrons by giving them the opportunity to create custom private barrel picks of Barrel-Aged beers. With over 300 barrels aging in the facility, the Braxton Private Barrel Program offers a celebration of Kentucky’s rich bourbon culture while providing a one-of-a-kind experience for which the brewing company is known.

Consumers and retailers interested in the unique program can set a date for a hands-on tasting experience, pick a barrel of their choosing, and have personalized packaging that will aid in the one-of-a-kind experience. Barrels will cost an average of $2,500 to $5,000 per barrel.

“We’ve always been focused on innovating and Barrel Aging has been a huge part of our story. This year, creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests – both in our breweries and beyond becomes an even bigger focus,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “We’re looking forward to not only sharing but creating a unique personalized program with Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati-area beer and bourbon drinkers who love Kentucky’s culture as much as we do.”

Braxton Brewing Co. is dedicated to making a material impact on a very fast-growing beer industry. Fulfilling that promise, Braxton is creating a new experience for customers to participate in the barrel aging process. The brewery’s decision to create this program is based on the company’s desire to celebrate the deep-seated Kentucky heritage in which the company strives to cherish.

Born in a garage, Braxton Brewing Co. has become an entrepreneurial obsession. Melding the age-old tradition of brewing beer and innovative new-age technology, dreams are born and fermented at Braxton Brewing Company. It is the hub where Jake and Evan Rouse showcase their passion for brewing beer. It’s here, where the expert team holds every single pint of Braxton beer to the highest standard of excellence. And, like the garage of their past, the brewery is deeply rooted in the community of Covington, Kentucky. Braxton Brewing Company was also recently honored with Brewbound’s prestigious Rising Star Award, and Braxton’s own Evan Rouse was featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink list. Further amplifying Braxton’s accomplishments, the brewery was highlighted on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.

