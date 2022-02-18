Braided River Brewing Partners with Spring Hill College on Portier Pale Ale

MOBILE, Alabama – Braided River Brewing Company has partnered with Spring Hill College to debut Portier Pale Ale, locally brewed just for the College. Crafted by Hannah Shankman, a 2019 alumna of Spring Hill, the ale is exclusively available at McKinney’s at The Hill on the campus of Spring Hill College.

“The beer is super sessionable,” said Shankman, meaning that it contains low levels of alcohol. These kinds of beers are easily drinkable, light and refreshing. “It’s styled to fit the kick-back vibe that McKinney’s gives,” continued Shankman. Reminiscent of Braided River’s Hang Loose Brew, Shankman said, “It’s super juicy so you can easily pick out the orange and pineapple flavor notes. The bitterness is dialed way down so that all beer lovers from beginners to seasoned can enjoy it.”

Braided River is a locally operated brewery that is focused on crafting quality products inspired by the Gulf Coast and on sustainability efforts.

Founded in 1830, Spring Hill College is the oldest Catholic college in the Southeast and the third oldest Jesuit college in the United States. Spring Hill combines the Jesuit tradition of excellence in education and a commitment to caring for the whole person – mind, body and spirit – with innovative educational experiences. Located in Mobile, Ala., Spring Hill’s mission is to form leaders engaged in learning, faith, justice and service for life. As a result, Spring Hill students are engaged, inspired and transformed by their experiences.

https://www.braidedriverbrewing.com/