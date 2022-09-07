Boulevard Brewing Partners with Foundry Distilling on Sixth Glass Whiskey

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Boulevard Brewing Company is excited to announce its second collaboration with fellow Midwestern company Foundry Distilling. The firstcollaboration between the two companies, Midnight Ritual, was such a success,they decided to go for another round. The star of the newestcollaboration, The SixthGlass American Malt Whiskey, is produced from the mash bill of Boulevard’sBelgian-style quadrupel ale, The Sixth Glass. This brand-new whiskey is 100proof and available for a limited time.

“Boulevard’s unique, great tastingbeers inspire us to get creative in the distilling world,” said ScottBush, owner of Foundry Distilling Co. “The final version of The SixthGlass whiskey is bold at 100 proof, softened by the pronounced candy flavor andaroma which came from The Sixth Glass wort (unfermented beer base) used in itscreation.”

In honor of its official release, Boulevard will host a launch partyon Friday, September 9, in the Rec Deck, located on the fourth floor of theTours & Rec Center. The event will kick off with a full hour of Q&Afrom 5-6 p.m., featuring distillers from Foundry and representatives fromBoulevard. This is open exclusively to those who preorder the whiskey throughBoulevard’s gift shop. The remainder of the event is open to the public from 6-8p.m. and will feature a special Sixth Glass menu including a whiskey cocktail,special side-by-side pours of The Sixth Glass beer and whiskey, as well as a “pig& fig” flatbread. DJ Skeme will also spin tunes from 5 to 7 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Foundry Distilling on our secondcollaboration,” said executive vice president of sales and marketing, BobbyDykstra. “The team at Foundry did an incredible job creating a smooth, sippablebeverage that brings the familiar flavor and aroma of The Sixth Glass whileproviding the perfect punch you desire from a high-end whiskey, thanks to usingthe mash bill from our Belgian Quad.”

The Sixth Glass American MaltWhiskey will beavailable throughout the Midwest region starting Tuesday, September 6.Preorders are available now through the Boulevard Gift Shop.

About Boulevard Brewing Company

Boulevard Brewing Company is the largest specialty brewer in theMidwest. Their beers are available in 47 states and 11 countries.

About Foundry Distilling Co.

With their Brewer/Distiller Alliance andPrivate Barrel Club, Foundry Distilling Co. strives to be one of the mostinnovative distilleries in the world. Foundry’s tasting room, the AlchemyLounge, is open Thursday through Saturday from 4-10 p.m. and features uniquecocktails made from spirits distilled on-site.

For More Information:

https://www.boulevard.com