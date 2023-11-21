Bottle Release: Indeed Brewing Company’s Rum King

Minneapolis-based Indeed Brewing Company’s Rum King (10.5% ABV) is making a special return this month as a part of the brewery’s Creature Comfort series. Pre-orders of this barrel aged black Imperial Stout will be available for pick up on Saturday, Nov. 25.

Rum King is a pitch black Imperial Stout aged in freshly emptied rum barrels. Complex notes of toffee and vanilla lure you in, with a roasty-toasty, malt-forward body burly enough to un-shiver those timbers. Smooth, assertive, and nearly ‘Navy strength,’ this seaworthy and spirited brew is a bold character to be reckoned with.

