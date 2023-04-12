Boochcraft’s Newest Core Flavor Release: Cherry Limeade

SAN DIEGO, California – Boochcraft, the plant-based, organic hard-kombucha brand, is thrilled to announce the addition of Cherry Limeade to their core flavor lineup. As the first 2023 limited-edition Liquid Art Lab flavor, Cherry Limeade scored exceptionally well in consumer testing, with strong sell-in and sell-through numbers to support the findings. The Liquid Art Lab (LAL) series was founded as a way for Boochcraft to explore the artistry of flavor creation and get consumer feedback on new and unique flavors. Due to the immediate popularity of Cherry Limeade among consumers, it will be added to Boochcraft’s core lineup, making it available year-round starting in April 2023. The rest of the LAL 2023 series releases will feature more flavors inspired by nostalgic soda favorites but made better, the Boochcraft way.

Megan Yang, Brand Manager, spoke about the careful curation that went into Cherry Limeade, stating, “This fresh take on the drive-thru classic invites you to take a walk down memory lane, but is a no-frills version of your childhood favorite with a hint of lime and a pop of tart cherry, replacing preservatives and artificial flavors with freshness you can taste.” Cherry Limeade is made with whole fruit, including locally sourced organic limes and oranges from Dickinson Family Farms in California.

This latest release from Boochcraft is a proof point that you can find better-for-you swaps in the most unlikely places. Inspired by the iconic 7-Eleven Slurpee and Sonic Slushie flavor, Boochcraft has delivered a fresh, adult take on a historically artificial and sugar-packed treat. With just 5 grams of sugar and handcrafted with only real, organic ingredients, their latest hard kombucha is a refreshing blast from the past.

“We wanted to recreate that nostalgic cherry lime soda that we grew up drinking but in an adult version,” says Andre Boyance, Boochcraft Innovation Lead, “replacing syrupy sugars and artificial flavors with real, fresh ingredients for that Boochcraft twist our drinkers love.”

This flavor is the perfect accompaniment to any time you’d enjoy a classic soda, but perhaps crave a lighter, brighter buzz. Crafted with fresh-pressed juice and locally sourced organic ingredients, Boochcraft sets itself apart by deliberately making a product so fresh that it has to be refrigerated at all times.

ABOUT BOOCHCRAFT

Boochcraft is California’s original hard-kombucha brand and the first hard kombucha in the world to achieve B-Corp Certification. Founded in 2016 by three friends in Ocean Beach, California, Boochcraft delivers the freshest hard kombucha with a mix of core, seasonal and limited-release flavors, and always makes an active choice to do things differently. From juicing whole fruit in-house, to using only real, organic ingredients, to deliberately making a product so fresh that it has to be refrigerated at all times, Boochcraft is for those who want to shake things up—because the same old thing has no place in their brewery or in your mouth. Welcome to a different kind of different. A different worth trying. Good different.

