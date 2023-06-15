Boochcraft Launches Blueberry Ginger Ale Limited Summer Release

SAN DIEGO, California – Boochcraft, the plant-based, organic hard-kombucha company, is excited to announce the limited release of Blueberry Ginger Ale, the second flavor in their highly anticipated Liquid Art Lab series for 2023. The series is a celebration of nostalgia and presents an opportunity for Boochcraft to experiment with flavor innovation. The inspiration for this newly released beverage stemmed from the request for a “Boochified” soda, leading to a beautifully balanced, ready-to-drink refreshment featuring sweetness from berries, lavender and a dry hit of ginger.

Boochcraft’s Liquid Art Lab was started with the intention of exploring the artistry of flavor creation. The 2023 series consists of new yet nostalgic flavor releases meant to emulate “better for you” hard sodas reminiscent of simpler times, featuring organic ingredients and whole organic fruit sourced from local farms based on seasonality. Rooted in creativity and innovation, Blueberry Ginger Ale was thoughtfully crafted to present an attractive flavor profile perfectly suited for curious individuals looking to start their Boochcraft story.

Ian Hamilton, senior manager of innovation and quality, shares about the careful curation that was considered in the development of Blueberry Ginger Ale, stating, “This recipe called for quality, organic maple syrup for a touch of added sweetness, so we partnered with none other than Adirondack Family Farms. In addition, the infusion of dried gingerroot adds a spicy earthiness that helps enhance the fresh ginger while not overwhelming the profile. Finally, dried lavender contributes a subtle pine-like flavor to complement the other ingredients.”

In order to deliver a brighter buzz, Blueberry Ginger Ale is made with whole fruit and is kept cold at all times for peak freshness, making it a desirable sipping option with a bit of buzz for moments associated with enjoying a classic soda. This summer-ready flavor presents the perfect accompaniment to at-home happy hours, picnics, movies and backyard BBQs.

ABOUT BOOCHCRAFT

Boochcraft, founded in 2016 by three friends in San Diego, California, ignited a brand-new industry of better-for-you beverages in the alcohol space: hard kombucha. With an uncompromised focus on quality, Boochcraft is juicing whole organic fruits and fresh herbs in-house at their Boochery in Chula Vista, California, to craft a naturally gluten-free, unpasteurized, vegan alcoholic drink that provides a happier buzz. Boochcraft has committed to brewing responsibly through sustainable manufacturing practices and maintaining their B-corp status. With a mix of year-round flavors and seasonal releases, Boochcraft currently delivers the highest-quality, lowest-impact hard kombucha across 12 states nationwide.

For More Information:

