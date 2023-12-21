Bonvivant Craft Brewery Announces the Launch of Blackstone Imperial Stout

Bonvivant Craft Brewery proudly announces the eruption of flavor with its latest creation, the Blackstone Imperial Stout. Igniting the palate with intensity, this beer flows like molten lava, boasting an opaque black color crowned with a toasted foam reminiscent of volcanic eruptions.

Brewmaster and visionary Nacho Gabrielli drew inspiration from the Earth’s fiery depths, envisioning a label that captures the essence of a volcano. The Blackstone Imperial Stout, with its 10.8% alcohol by volume, is a force to be reckoned with, a liquid magma of indulgence that leaves a lingering, liquorous aftertaste.

Inhale the essence of this imperial stout, where subtle notes of coffee and cocoa rise like wisps of volcanic steam. The robust body of the beer, akin to the strength of the Earth’s core, promises a sensory experience like no other. This year, Bonvivant bids farewell to Christmas with a bang, following the success of FUNFUNFUN and Black Magic from seasons past.

Available exclusively in 44cl. cans and kegs, the Blackstone Imperial Stout is crafted for those who seek the thrill of a volcanic eruption in a can. Whether you’re a craft beer connoisseur or a daring adventurer of taste, this beer invites you to share in the exhilaration of its explosive flavor. Embrace the boldness of Blackstone – where every sip is a journey into the heart of brewing mastery.

For More Information:

https://untappd.com/b/bonvivant-beer-blackstone/5597058