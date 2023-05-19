Black Pond Brews Putting Quiet Corner on the Map

Black Pond Brews’ recently launched their first TV spot and it’s an ode to the sometimes overlooked area they call home: the Quiet Corner of northeast Connecticut. The 500 or so square miles between Providence and Hartford is now mostly just woods and small family farms, but it used to be full of thriving mill towns. Tiffany & Co. started in a factory down the street from them. The thread mills in the area led the nation in production of cotton goods in the 1800s. Windham County’s population might be in decline but the Quiet Corner is full of hard working people like Cory and Mike at Black Pond who are working hard to make the area a destination again.

It was going to run in surrounding area codes during Bruins’ playoff games but sometimes you get some bad puckluck. That’s ok. There’s always next year.

Ad Agency: duda+salisbury

DP: Graham Barbour

Drone Operator: Kirk Duda

Editor: Erik Duda

Producer: Joel Salisbury

Art/Copy: Alan Duda

Voice Talent: Chris Bauer

Music: “Blues Hospital” by JP Jones

Special thanks to Aspinock Historical Society and Chase Graphics.

Over the last year or so the brewpub has also debuted an ongoing set of collectible coasters, most of which have Quiet Corner messaging. Since patrons steal coasters at brewpubs anyway, Black Pond figured they’d encourage the theft. But also make it really hardto collect the whole set. We’re up to 68 different headlines now. Here’s a few of our favorites. They’re printed by SleeveAMessage on recycled pulp board and eco ink.

For More Information:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkWqyNusG4c