Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery to Release Girl Scout-Inspired Beers

Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery, the Bucks County cat-themed brewery will release their Girl Scout inspired beers, The Adventures in Scouting, on January 18th, starting at noon. The Adventures in Scouting beers include Cinnamon Roll Winter Warmer, Lemon Sour Ale, Chocolate Stout with Caramel & Toasted Coconut, and Peanut Butter Brown Ale.

Customers can expect samples of all four beers, as well as an appearance from Girl Scout Troop #2888 who will be on site selling cookies. Additional options include the opportunity to purchase the limited-edition four pack of beer and 4 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies for $50. Sales of the beers and cookies will be available while supplies last.

Customers who wish to pre-order the beer ahead of its release can visit shop.bitchinkitten.com/product/adventures-in-scouting-gift-pack-pre-order/.

“This has just been a terrific opportunity for BKB to partner with our local Girl Scout troop and give back to our community.” said Michael Crosson, owner of Bitchin’ Kitten. “We love to work with organizations in the area to help them in anyway we can.”

Inspired by a very unfriendly cat named Shadow, owners Brigitte and Michael Crosson took their passion for beer and cats to the next level and opened the doors to the brewery in October 2021. Since then, Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery has quickly risen as one of the top breweries in Pennsylvania scoring recognition with The Best Sour Ale in PA as voted by over 1 million readers of the Breweries in PA website. Bitchin’ Kitten was also chosen as one of the top 3 Best Taprooms and Best Brewery Food in PA, as well as being recognized as one of the Best In Bucks breweries and rank as the top eatery in Morrisville according to Yelp.

About Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery

Bitchin’ Kitten Brewery is located at 58B East Bridge Street, Morrisville. The Brewery is open Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon until 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 8 p.m.

For More Information:

https://bitchinkitten.com