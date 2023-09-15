Bira 91 and Greater Than Gin Release Gin-Inspired Beer, Greater IPA

Bira 91, one of the world’s fastest-growing beer brands, and NAO Spirits, the disruptors in the Indian craft gin space with their London Dry Gin –Greater Than, have joined forces to launch a limited release gin-inspired beer – Greater IPA.

The Greater IPA takes its inspiration from the captivating world of gin botanicals infusing Macedonian Juniper, a key element in Greater Than’s London Dry gin, giving the IPA a bold and spicy twist. Unlike the usual fruity hops found in IPAs, the hops in this brew have a piney character that complements the unique juniper flavor, creating a balanced mix of piney and spicy notes. The beer will be exclusively available, until stocks last, at Bira 91 Taprooms in Gurugram at the DLF Cyberhub and Bengaluru at Koramangala, starting 14th September 2023, and will continue until stocks last.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91 said,“We are thrilled to unveil Greater IPA, a Limited Release gin-inspired beer created in collaboration with Greater Than Gin, a crowd-favorite and one of thefastest growing brands in the country. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to innovation, bringing together two exceptional brands to offer a distinctive and remarkable consumer experience.The Greater IPA marries beer’s robust character with gin’s refined subtlety, resulting in an IPA that promises a harmonious and delightful drinking experience for beer and gin enthusiasts alike.”

Anand Virmani, Co-founder & CEO, NAO Spirits and Beverages Pvt Ltd commented,“We’re absolutely delighted about this collaboration with the passionate lot of brewers at Bira 91, the trailblazers behind India’s craft beer revolution. As the first Craft Gin in India, Greater Than has naturally taken a lot of heart from Bira 91’s success in the country and it made absolute sense to bring our two brands together for something fun. We can’t wait for all of you to try the Greater IPA, made with the same juniper berries we use to make our gin.”

To celebrate the launch, Bira 91 and Greater Than will offer an exclusive cocktail menu and brewer led tastings. Greater IPA will be exclusively available starting 14th September 2023, at Bira 91’s Taproom in Cyberhub, Gurgaon and Koramangala, Bengaluru.

About B9 Beverages

A refreshingly modern beer brand, imagined in India, Bira 91 aspires to bring flavorful beers to the new world. As one of the fastest growing brands in the world, Bira 91 has built a diverse portfolio of award-winning beers, one for every occasion, and aims to drive a global shift in beer towards more color and flavor. Bira 91 is now enjoyed in over 1000 towns and cities spread across 24 countries and brews its beers across four breweries in India. Bira 91 has its flagship taprooms in Bengaluru and Delhi NCR, where it releases one new experimental beer every week, paired with its curry-shop menu. Bira 91 also offers branded merchandise across categories such as glassware, apparel, and gifts, to make every day a lot more playful. Established in 2015, Bira 91 is driven by a dynamic team of over 700 passionate beer lovers and is backed by Sequoia Capital India, Sofina of Belgium, and Kirin Holding of Japan. Bira 91 has also recently acquired The Beer Café, India’s leading Alco-Beverage chain to strengthen its play in pubs and taprooms and build India’s first large-scale direct-to-consumer platform focused on beer and innovation.

About Greater Than:

Greater Than Gin is India’s pioneering award-winning craft gin. Distilled in a Copper Pot Still in Goa with 9 unique botanicals, our message is clear: We didn’t invent Gin, We just made it Greater in India!

For More Information:

https://www.bira91.com/