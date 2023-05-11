Big Grove Celebrates RAGBRAI 50th Anniversary with Statewide “Gold Can Giveaway”

IOWA CITY, Iowa— Big Grove Brewery, the official brewery of RAGBRAI and the maker of Iowa’s top-selling hazy IPA Easy Eddy, is commemorating the 50th and golden anniversary of the oldest, largest, and longest multi-day bicycle ride in the world, by releasing specialty packs and golden cans of Easy Eddy throughout the state. These gold cans, if found by a lucky fan, can win them a golden jersey to wear on the great bicycle ride across Iowa.

“My favorite movie growing up was ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’,” said Matt Phippen, RAGBRAI ride director. “This being our golden anniversary we wanted to find new ways to partner with Big Grove and developed the golden can idea based on the movie. We are looking forward to seeing the excitement people have finding their golden cans in Easy Eddy 12-packs this spring.”

With 12-packs already hitting stores, Big Grove and RAGBRAI are offering 150 prizes to encourage people to get out there and enjoy the ride on July 22-29th; whose registration is still open. The first 100 consumers to find a single Easy Eddy gold can tucked inside specially marked 12-packs will win a custom edition RAGBRAI golden jersey, and the remaining 50 will receive Big Grove swag. Check shelves for Easy Eddy 12-packs featuring the RAGBRAI L logo this month.

“This is one of the coolest promotions we’ve ever done, and made better as it was a collaborative effort with RAGBRAI,” said Matt Swift, Big Grove’s CEO. “As always, Big Grove is proudly rooted in Iowa and as an iconic Iowa event, we are happy to support RAGBRAI. We can’t wait for these packs to be out in the market and we’re excited for our fans as we get closer to RAGBRAI this summer.”

Since 2019, Big Grove has been the official brewery of RAGBRAI, supporting the route with signs, high-fives, and a special beer release called Tailwind Golden Ale. “Overnight towns get their town name printed around the top of the Tailwind can,” noted Swift. “It makes it a collector’s item for the riders and Iowa towns.” Tailwind Golden Ale is releasing in early May in a custom metallic gold color to go along with the theme for the ride.

About Big Grove Brewery

Big Grove Brewery is among the top craft beer producers in Iowa and ranks in the top 3% for barrel production nationally. In 2013, the brewery got its start as a 3.5-barrel brewhouse in Solon, Iowa, and focused on freshly made craft beer and elevated pub cuisine. Four years later, the brewery opened a 28,000-square-foot production facility, serving as an anchor for the Iowa City Riverfront Crossings redevelopment project. Big Grove has received multiple craft brewing medals including a gold medal for Easy Eddy, its flagship Hazy IPA. For “Gold Can Giveaway” no purchase is necessary to participate in the sweepstakes. To enter, fans can send in a postcard labeled ‘RAGBRAI 50’ with their name and return address to Big Grove Brewery, 1225 S. Gilbert St., Iowa City, IA before 6/16/23.

About RAGBRAI

RAGBRAI is the oldest, largest, and longest recreational touring bicycle ride in the world. Started in 1973 by Des Moines Register reporters John Karras and Donald Kaul, RAGBRAI is a seven-day bicycle tour that goes from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River with stops in overnight towns along the way. In 2023, RAGBRAI celebrates its 50th ride across Iowa.

