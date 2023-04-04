Big Grove Brewery, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., and Lua Brewing Collaborate on Project Hop Fisch IV

Beer lovers, rejoice! The release of Project Hop Fisch IV is just around the corner, and it promises to be one of the most exceptional beers you’ve ever tasted. This year’s special collaboration project features three of the most innovative and respected craft breweries in Iowa: Big Grove Brewery, Toppling Goliath Brewing Co., and Lua Brewing.

Project Hop Fisch IV is a double hazy IPA featuring a combination of new and experimental hops from around the world. The beer will be available in early April for purchase on draft and in 16 oz. cans exclusively at the three brewery taprooms located in Iowa.

But Project Hop Fisch is more than just a collaboration between talented brewers. It’s a movement that supports a worthy cause: protecting Iowa’s most valuable resource, water. Each batch of Hop Fisch supports the effort to clean and protect Iowa’s waterways. And this year, all three breweries are donating to Project A.W.A.R.E, a non-profit organization dedicated to cleaning up Iowa’s waterways. So by enjoying this beer, you’re not just indulging in a delicious brew, you’re also supporting an important cause.

“Breweries rely on water quality to make beer. We need to do more whether it’s supporting water causes or employees,” said Scott Selix, Co-Founder of Lua. “We (as breweries) need to make sure to not use more water, and try to use less.”

“We’re excited to collaborate with Project A.W.A.R,E. this year and make a difference in our community by cleaning up Iowa’s waterways,” said Matt Swift, CEO at Big Grove Brewery. “We are not just producing a delicious beer, but we are also contributing to the greater good.”

Craft beer enthusiasts in Iowa and beyond, mark your calendars in July 2023 to help clean up Iowa’s rivers! This unique collaboration project brings together some of the best brewing talent in Iowa to create exceptional beer while also supporting a great cause and inviting the community to join! For

more details on how to donate or get involved, check out Project A.W.A.R.E’s website, https://www.iowaprojectaware.org/.

Water is the driving force for all nature, water is also the driving force of all beer. Water quality is inherent in beer quality. You cannot have the latter without the former. So go ahead, have another one and do your part to support clean water in Iowa!