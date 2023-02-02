BevNET Welcomes Ferron Salniker to Head Spirits Coverage

Ferron Salniker is joining BevNET as Spirits Editor, guiding our steadily deepening coverage of the spirits and RTD cocktail space. She will be reporting for BevNET.com and Brewbound.com on everything from new subcategories in established liquor types to the growth of the craft spirits business.

As spirits, soft drinks, beer, and functional beverages converge from founder, finance, distribution, retail and strategy standpoints, BevNET has gradually extended its coverage into the spirits business. Ferron will coordinate both news coverage and thought leadership programs in cooperation with the BevNET and Brewbound staff.

Already an established reporter in the spirits space, Ferron has been freelancing for BevNET for the past year. Her reporting has also been published in the Los Angeles Times, San Francisco Chronicle, Life & Thyme, Whetstone and other California-based and international publications.

Ferron is also the event producer for Mezcalistas’ Mexico in a Bottle, the largest mezcal tasting event in the U.S. and the co-founder of Hermanas de Mayahuel, which celebrates and supports female-identified people in agave spirits.

She also spent her early career working with local makers and artists in the Bay Area through organization SFMade and as co-founder of Bay Area Made. That passion for local products and experiences led her to creating local food tours, shopping events and contributing to the guidebook, “Hoppy Trails: A Field Guide to Exceptional Norcal Craft Breweries.”