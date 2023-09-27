BevNET Spirits Awards 2023: Nominations are Open for Ready-to-Drink Cocktails and Non-Alcoholic Spirits

BevNET, the leading source for news and insights into the beverage industry, is thrilled to announce the inaugural BevNET Spirits Awards for 2023. In the vein of BevNET’s commitment to recognize emerging beverage categories and innovative beverage brands and companies, the annual BevNET Spirits Awards Program will premiere with products in two categories – Ready-to-Drink Cocktails and Non-Alcoholic Spirits.

In a nod to BevNET’s dedication to celebrating excellence and fostering growth, the awards program will open its doors to nominations from brands and industry partners. Nominations will be considered in the judging process, although the ultimate winners will be determined by the BevNET team.

Categories Open for 2023 Nominations

We will choose multiple winners for the following categories, reflecting: product quality, brand design and messaging, audience fit and other, intangible features that capture the imagination and taste buds.

Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Products

Submissions in the RTD Cocktail category can be small format or multi-serve, but must involve a spirit base rather than a malt base.

Non-Alcoholic Spirit products can encompass both analogues to individual dealcoholized spirit types or custom blends aimed to take the place of alcohol in a mixed drink, as well as spirit-free mixed cocktails.

Two leadership awards will also be given to pioneers, innovators, or leaders – individual or company – that are enabling the growth of these categories.

The 2023 BevNET Spirits Awards winners will be announced on December 13th.

Nominations are now open, and BevNET invites all eligible brands and companies to submit their products, or products they find deserving, for consideration.

The deadline to submit your nominations is Friday, November 24th.

Submit a Nomination >>

