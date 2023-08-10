BevNET Industry Meetups in San Diego and Boston; Connect with the Food, Beverage & Beer Communities

We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting two food and beverage industry meetups this fall. These gatherings will invite the community into our offices for conversation and light bites.

Kicking off the series, BevNET’s San Diego office will host the first industry meetup of the fall on Thursday, September 28 in partnership with Naturally San Diego, a dynamic community of local natural products and CPG businesses within greater San Diego. The SoCal team will be joined by BevNET CEO John Craven for two hours of sampling and networking with the local CPG community.

The excitement continues as BevNET’s East Coast office takes the reins on Wednesday, October 4. The BevNET team and other industry leaders will converge at the Boston office for an evening of conversations and product sampling.

Food, beverage, and beer professionals are invited to attend both of the free events. Brand leaders are also encouraged to bring samples for other attendees to try.

Here are the details:

San Diego Meetup:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM PT

Location: BevNET San Diego office (2645 Financial Ct. Suite D, San Diego, CA 92117)

Learn more + register >>

Boston Meetup:

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM ET

Location: BevNET Newton Office (65 Chapel St., Newton, MA 02458)

Learn more + register >>

About Brewbound

Published by BevNET.com Inc., Brewbound is a leading multi-media industry trade publication providing comprehensive information about the beer category, analysis of industry trends and in-depth interviews with industry leaders. In addition to providing daily news coverage, Brewbound also gathers entrepreneurs and executives to exchange ideas, discuss the state of the industry and hear strategies for succeeding in the alcohol beverage industry via a series of nationwide meetups, multi-day business conferences, live-streamed shows and podcasts.

About BevNET

BevNET is a leading, independent media company for the beverage industry with 14.7M pageviews. Brands, suppliers, service providers, retailers, and investors alike turn to us for the daily coverage we provide and the in-person connections we can forge. We live and breathe our categories and thrive by helping our partners succeed.

About NOSH

Always thoughtful, informed, and comprehensive – NOSH is the go-to source of coverage and context for the burgeoning business community of Natural, Organic, Sustainable, and Healthy packaged foods. NOSH reaches brands, retailers, investors, distributors, suppliers, and service providers with a mix of media. Think of it as the food-focused extension of BevNET.com.