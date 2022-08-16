Bevana Partners With Crafted On The ‘Ultimate Craft Beer Series’

Charlotte, North Carolina – Bevana is proud to announce its partnership with Crafted, the acclaimed short-form documentary series on Amazon Prime focusing on the craft beer industry and its stories. In parallel with the show’s upcoming third season, the beverage platform will be releasing Carolina Gold, an India Pale Lager made with Sabro, Mosaic, and Citra hops, to be found on their e-commerce store and at viewing parties and beer stores across the Southeast alongside the season’s launch.

Crafted’s third season will focus on four breweries from the burgeoning craft beer hub of Charlotte, North Carolina. Pilot Brewing Company, Divine Barrel Brewing, Salud Cerveceria, and Wooden Robot Brewery will each be featured in an episode exploring their history, beer, and the incredible people that made them successful. They have also come together to collaborate with Bevana on the recipe for Carolina Gold, featuring input from four of the area’s most well-regarded brewers.

“For us, it was just such a unique opportunity to help the Charlotte beverage scene, which is already one of the best in the country, to get some more well-deserved appreciation and recognition,” said Aaron MJ Gore, Bevana’s Senior Director of Business Development. “We firmly believe that when great artisans come together, bringing with them their unique backgrounds, viewpoints, and creativity, amazing things happen. Carolina Gold is a perfect example of the sense of cooperation and innovation that we founded Bevana to help foster.”

Crafted’s first episode of Season 3 debuted on YouTube on August 7th, with new episodes airing weekly, and with Carolina Gold India Pale Lager debuting both on Shop Bevana and in select retail markets beginning on August 27th. Customers in forty-two states can order all of their favorite Bevana beverages online for delivery directly to their door. For all orders over $65, free shipping is also available using the promo code FINDBEVANA22.

About Bevana: Bevana is a platform that connects artisan beverage makers with eager customers that they would otherwise be unable to reach. We partner with the best independent beverage makers across the globe to keep the craft in Craft Beverage, and to provide enthusiasts with the world’s best drinks, no matter where they are. Through Bevana, a new world of incredible beverage experiences are just a few short clicks away. Local passion, delivered globally.

About Crafted

Crafted is a media brand that creates storied content about craft beer culture, community, and everything related: food, ingredient makers, music, art, and more. It is an immersive community platform that culminates its content into the release of collaborative craft beers that are available directly online or through retail outlets. Crafted gives craft beer enthusiasts a deeper connection to their culture, communities, and to each other. It is an inclusive and creative platform that offers craft beer lovers a discoverable, shareable, and direct taste of their world.

https://www.bevana.com