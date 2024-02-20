Bevana Partners and Green Man Brewery Join Forces to Expand Craft Beer Accessibility

ASHEVILLE, N.C.— Bevana Partners, a leading beverage platform dedicated to connecting artisanal beverage makers with consumers, is delighted to announce a strategic partnership with Green Man Brewery, an esteemed brewery based in Asheville, North Carolina.

Owned by Dennis Thies, Green Man Brewery has been crafting award-winning ales and lagers that capture the essence of traditional English styles while embracing innovation. Thies’ leadership has been instrumental in guiding Green Man Brewery’s growth and evolution over the years.

In 2010, under Thies’ visionary leadership, Green Man Brewery underwent a remarkable transformation. The brewery expanded its facilities to include a 3-story, 20,000 square ft. packaging hall, a “brewtique,” and an impressive indoor/outdoor top-floor taproom. This expansion not only enhanced the brewery’s production capabilities but also created an immersive experience for visitors to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bevana Partners to bring Green Man Brewery’s exceptional brews to a wider audience,” said Dennis Thies, Owner of Green Man Brewery. “Our commitment to quality and innovation has been the driving force behind Green Man’s success, and we are excited to share our passion for craft beer with enthusiasts across the United States through this partnership.”

Green Man Brewery’s rich brewing heritage and dedication to quality align perfectly with Bevana Partners’ mission to connect consumers with the finest craft beverages. Through Bevana Partners’ online platform, beer lovers nationwide will soon have access to Green Man Brewery’s renowned ales and lagers.

“We believe that Green Man Brewery’s offerings will resonate with craft beer enthusiasts across the country,” said Andrew Durstewitz, CEO & Founder of Bevana Partners. “Dennis Thies and his team have built an incredible legacy, and we are honored to collaborate with them in bringing their exceptional brews to the forefront of the craft beer market.”

About Bevana Partners

Bevana Partners is a leading beverage platform dedicated to connecting artisanal beverage makers with consumers across the United States, facilitating online sales and logistics to bring the best craft beverages to enthusiasts nationwide.

About Green Man Brewery

Founded in 1997 in Asheville, North Carolina, Green Man Brewery is a renowned craft brewery known for its award-winning ales and lagers crafted with a blend of tradition and innovation. Owned by Dennis Thies, Green Man Brewery continues to push the boundaries of craft beer while honoring its rich brewing heritage.

For More Information:

https://bevana.com/bevana-partners-and-green-man-brewery-join-forces-to-expand-craft-beer-accessibility/