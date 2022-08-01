Better Beverage Leaders and Royal Swinkels Family Brewers Partner on Select Beer Brands for the US

BBL, Inc. Will Import Rodenbach, La Trappe, and Habesha brands from Swinkels Family Brewers into the United States.

Frederick Maryland — BBL, Inc. of Frederick, MD, announces that a selection of Swinkels Family Brewers beer brands will be added to their portfolio starting September 2022. The Dutch family brewer oversees a range of beer brands that vary in style, origin, and consumer appeal. The common thread across this portfolio is world-class quality. The United States import rights for Rodenbach, La Trappe, and Habesha will now be under BBL, Inc’s direction.

‘I’m very excited to announce our new partnership with Swinkels Family Brewers said BBL, Inc. CEO Laura Day. ‘The BBL team may be the most excited of-all about the news. Adding this unique selection of brands to our portfolio brings products that American consumers are excited for and are value added to our existing book.’ She continued, ‘We’re thankful for the national network of distribution partners the Swinkels have built. We’re also very grateful for the groundwork and professionalism of our import colleagues at Artisanal Imports through this transition.’ She added, ‘We are currently going through the diligence of reaching out to the established distribution network and working on a successful transition for growth in the coming years.’

‘This new relationship quickly unfolded into a natural fit for us’ David van Wees, North American President of Swinkels Family Brewers said. ‘BBL’s close relationship with Brouwerij L. Huyghe aligns with our independent family-owned business philosophy.’ van Wees continued, ‘Streamlining our international logistics with BBL’s existing portfolio, the benefit of the BeNeLux economic union, and BBL’s clear commitment to brand building gives us confidence for growth under this new partnership. Our importer relationships are built for the long-term, and BBL is giving us confidence in what’s to come.

About the brands, Swinkels Family Brewers, and BBL:

The brands in this new relationship are well-known to the US Market; maybe most of all, Rodenbach. This Flemish Red-Brown Ale is a long-time darling of American Craft beer drinkers. Rodenbach’s range includes classic executions of the Flemish Red Style, Grand Cru, and Limited Vintages. Rodenbach’s brewhouse and 294 oak fermentation foeders are located at their brewery in the town of Roeselare, Western Belgium. La Trappe is an ‘Authentic Trappist Brewery’. The beers have been brewed at Brouwerij de Koningshoeven in the Netherlands, under the watchful supervision of Trappist monks of the Cistercian order since 1884. La Trappe Dubbel, Tripel, and Quadrupel are currently their most visible brands in the US. Habesha beer hails from Ethiopia, a golden lager that is well known throughout the country as ‘Cold Gold,’ and the name itself is a term that indicates all Ethiopians are connected by their origin. Habesha has found targeted success in Ethiopian communities across America.

Swinkels Family Brewers is a 100% independent family brewer that take pride in their three centuries of brewing heritage. Passing this heritage and respect for brewing onto the next generation is paramount in everything Swinkels Family Brewing does. BBL is currently the US Importer of Delirium Beers and other Belgian beer brands produced at Brouwerij L. Huyghe, located in Melle, Belgium, outside Ghent. Huyghe is also a family-owned Brewery stretching back four generations, with the fifth currently taking on brewery duties under his father.

For More Information:

