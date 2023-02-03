Best Day Brewing Pushes Expansion, Market Share With Brand Build Out from Gestalt Brand Lab

Best in Class Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Launches Integrated Brand, Communication Strategy

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Mindful drinking, non-alcoholic beer and other alcohol-free leisure beverages are gaining major traction across multiple consumer segments. Best Day Brewing is looking to expand its foothold in the market and broaden consumer awareness thanks to a comprehensive brand build out from Gestalt Brand Lab.

“The ritual of cracking a great beer is one associated with relaxation, enjoyment and unwinding. Consumers are looking for ways to savour that experience and embrace the moments of awe in every day life with a clear head and no hangover,” said Best Day Brewing Founder and CEO Tate Huffard. “We have built a reputation for quality, authentic craft beer taste that allows you to enjoy more, not less while drinking — This marketing and communications plan pushes that message out to a wider audience,” he added.

Best Day has been on an massive expansive track over the past year and recently signed a multi-year relationship with Life Time Fitness (NYSE: LTH), the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand, including serving as the official sponsor of Life Time Pickleball and select events within the company’s portfolio and rolling out to select LifeCafes located inside Life Time’s health clubs and outdoor beach clubs nationwide.

Best Day Brewing selected Gestalt Brand Lab as its Agency of Record in the spring of 2022 with the goal of taking their existing product footprint and elevating it to a larger stage. Working with an established logo and two existing products (Kölsch and West Coast IPA), Gestalt Brand Lab was tasked with developing a defined brand framework for the company, creating an overall brand aesthetic and marketing campaign, redesigning the website and implementing the brand across all consumer and customer touchpoints, including point-of-sale materials, marketing and sales content, advertising, packaging designs, event collateral and more.

Key to the brand framework was incorporating Best Day’s existing core values and communicating them in a meaningful, holistic way. “Best Day is brewed for doers, surfers, climbers, early-risers, free divers, chefs, gardeners, dancers, oyster farmers, dreamers, painters, builders and more, and the integrated messaging needed to communicate that the product is a delicious and full-flavor craft beer for those looking for a mindful drinking experience — a low-calorie, hydrating, non-alcoholic option at that. Best Day drinkers are those looking to live each day to the fullest, celebrating the beauty in life’s every day moments and experiences without dulling them with a buzz,” said Gestalt Brand Lab Managing Director Brian Munce.

The resulting brand framework tied all of these key elements together and Gestalt built a communications platform that centers around the idea of “Best Day Yet” — The genuine craft beer experience that lets you feel the awe of everyday life, finding beauty in even the simplest elements.

“Consumers want to be fully present and enjoy a taste experience they love in more parts of their life while retaining a clear head and full functionality – Everything from sharing some giggles and fun with your kids to simply getting some Vitamin D as you tackle yard work. Our brand work for Best Day is aligned to communicate the feeling of drinking Best Day beer and having an amazing day,” Munce added.

Gestalt focused on an illustrated graphic poster design style filled with iconic commissioned imagery from noted French artist Quentin Monge that visually communicates the feeling and emotions that go with the experiences associated with a Best Day beverage. Simple slogans and themes call out occasions and moments such as “Make Dawn Patrol” with an image of surfers checking the waves — Customers can envision themselves in quirky and carefree moments, unrestricted and unmuted by alcohol.

“Our entire creative and brand vision speaks to those who desire to be present in every moment, enjoying a beverage they love in more parts of life with a selection that promotes a thoughtful and engaged lifestyle,” said Gestalt Brand Lab Creative Director Chad Farmer.

“The combination of visuals, clean illustrations and a color palette evocative of the natural beauty of Northern California transports customers to a place of calm and enjoyment that elicits a unique emotional response,” added Farmer. “Monge’s illustrations capture the essence of the sun, encouraging viewers to stop and enjoy small pleasures, serving as a perfect fit for Best Day’s brand platform”, according to Farmer.

In addition to brand elements outlined above, Gestalt has also developed a wide variety of photo and video assets for Best Day, social media content for all platforms, vehicle and bike wraps, email templates, seasonal product packaging designs and more. The agency plans to continue pushing the Best Day work with new product rollouts, custom events and experiences, new advertising and more.

ABOUT GESTALT BRAND LAB:

Founded in 2019, San Diego-based Gestalt Brand Lab believes that the powerful sum of simple and emotional brand strategy, story and aesthetic creates deeper meaning for the whole, driving overall client success. Built with a team of branding and marketing veterans, this award-winning agency has jumped from #66 to #23 in the latest Agency Spotter “Top Design Agencies” report and was named #35 on Agency Spotter’s “Top 100 Best Brand Companies” in 2022. Gestalt has created holistic brands for well-known companies across diverse industries, including Luna Grill Restaurants, Chuze Fitness, Meridian, Lumin, Gemological Institute of America (GIA), Jamba and more.

To learn more about Gestalt Brand Lab, please visit gestaltbrands.com.

ABOUT BEST DAY BREWING:

Born in Northern California, Best Day Brewing crafts great-tasting, non-alcoholic beers for those who do what they love and love what they do, always in pursuit of their best day yet. Inspired by the rugged eccentricities of its West Coast roots, the brand’s full-flavored range of craft brews are made to complement all of life’s adventures. For the fun-loving, thirsty souls fuelled by passions from sunrise to sunset, who like to work hard and play hard without the limitations of a traditional brew. Because life is chockfull of moments that deserve a great beer, but not the buzz. Available for shipment nationwide at www.bestdaybrewing.com.

https://bestdaybrewing.com