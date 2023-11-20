Best Day Brewing Launches Belgian White, Newest Seasonal Release

SAUSALITO, Calif.— Best Day Brewing, one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beer brands in the country, announces a new addition to their seasonal rotator program: the Belgian White. The Belgian White is a wheat beer that combines the warmth of coriander and orange peel with hand-picked, organic chamomile flowers to create a beer that carries calm honey notes and herbal spice.

“A distinctly bready flavor and floral spice aromas from the chamomile and coriander make this Belgian White particularly special. Its notes are subtle – it’s a beer that gives a nod to the winter spirit while also being very drinkable,” said Ron Lindenbusch, Chief Innovation Officer at Best Day Brewing.

This second seasonal beer follows the success of the brand’s inaugural rotator, Electro-Lime. Electro-Lime was the brand’s #2 performing beer on its owned digital channels. The continuation of this program brings a seasonality to Best Day’s line-up, which aligns with the brand’s craft mentality and commitment to making quality non-alcoholic beers.

Best Day prides itself on creating non-alcoholic beers with the same taste profiles as their full-strength counterparts. The company employs a unique brewing process, crafting all their beers first to full strength before carefully removing the alcohol. This method, conducted at temperatures no higher than fermentation temperature, preserves the aromas and flavors of exceptional beer. Their beers are non-GMO, Kosher, and Vegan.

The reported $395 million non-alcoholic beer category is experiencing healthy 31% year-over-year growth1. Best Day Brewing is on pace to finish as the #4 craft non-alcoholic brand in the U.S. by the end of the year after only having launched in 20222. The brand continues to expand its retail presence with several national banners in Alabama, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Best Day Brewing’s Belgian White Beer is available at select retailers including Whole Foods, BevMo, Target, Total Wine, and H.E.B., and nationwide on bestdaybrewing.com and Amazon.

1Nielsen IQ, 52 Week Period ending October 7, 2023

2Nielsen Total US xAOC + Liquor Plus + Conv, Latest 26 Wks – w/e 08/12/23

About Best Day Brewing

Born in Northern California, Best Day Brewing crafts great-tasting, non-alcoholic beers for those who do what they love and love what they do, always in pursuit of their best day yet. Inspired by the rugged eccentricities of its West Coast roots, the brand’s full-flavored range of craft brews are made to complement all of life’s adventures. For the fun-loving, thirsty souls fueled by passions from sunrise to sunset, who like to work hard and play hard without the limitations of a traditional brew. Because life is full of moments that deserve a great beer, but not the buzz. Best Day Brewing donates at least 1% of their annual sales to 1% For The Planet approved nonprofits. Available at select retailers and for shipment nationwide at bestdaybrewing.com and Amazon.

https://bestdaybrewing.com/