Best Day Brewing Introduces its Seasonal Program with Inaugural Brew Electro-Lime Cerca de Cerveza

SAUSALITO, California – Best Day Brewing, one of the fastest growing non-alcoholic beer brands in the country, announces the launch of its first, seasonal release: Electro-Lime Cerca de Cerveza, a light and refreshing non-alcoholic Mexican-style lager crafted with sea salt and fresh lime puree. Capturing the essence of this summer staple, Electro-Lime is a crisp, light beer with a refreshing citrus acidity, and has only 75 calories per can.

“How do you ‘can’ sunshine?’– that was the question that started it all!” says Ron Lindenbusch, Best Day Brewing’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Electro-Lime, our sunshine in a can, is a really special, citrusy brew featuring both fresh lime puree and Motueka hops, which themselves have a unique flavor and aroma of tropical limes. The dash of sea salt kicks up the flavor and character of this beer.”

Best Day Brewing prides itself on creating non-alcoholic beers with the same taste profiles as their full-strength counterparts. Best Day removes the alcohol from its beers through state-of-the-art proprietary technology where the beer never rises above the fermentation temperature. The result is a beer that maintains a robust flavor profile and complexity, without the alcohol.

Best Day Brewing joined the market in 2022 with three non-alcoholic craft beers: Kölsch, Hazy IPA, and West Coast IPA. Electro-Lime is the brand’s inaugural brew to debut as part of its new seasonal program, which will showcase a new style for a limited time that captures the essence of the season. The introduction of this limited time offering marks the beginning of an innovative seasonal program that honors the brand’s core line while experimenting with new ingredients, for example sea salt and fresh lime puree.

“We’re excited to introduce Electro-Lime to our portfolio as our first, rotational non-alcoholic beer,” says Tate Huffard, Founder and CEO of Best Day Brewing. “We built a solid brand foundation with our core beers, and as we’ve grown and engaged more with our customers, we now have a healthy and inventive list of non-alcoholic beers they want to try in Best Day’s style. We’re thrilled to lean in and share this new style with a twist.”

With the philosophy that life is full of great moments that should not be slowed down by alcohol, Best Day Brewing has established several partnerships to encourage an active and hydrated lifestyle. Through Best Day Brewing’s multi-year partnerships with the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) and Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand, Best Day Brewing has shared their beverages with thousands of individuals. Event programming includes participation at PPA tournaments, Life Time’s athletic events and athletic country clubs, and more, allowing Best Day Brewing to engage with a variety of consumers across the nation.

“The participation in the athletic events between the PPA and Life Time has provided amazing insight into the category’s opportunities,” says Jim Gunning, CMO of Best Day Brewing. “We’re finding that not only are our products consumed by both pros and event supporters, but they are celebrated! It makes what we’re doing all worth it, and we look forward to cracking open an Electro-Lime with them.”

The reported $395 million non-alcoholic beer category is experiencing healthy 20.6% year-over-year growth, and Best Day is a fast-growing start-up helping to drive consumption in the space since joining the market in 2022. Over the last 26 weeks in California, Best Day Brewing remains the fastest growing top-10 brand in the Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer segment1. The brand continues to expand its retail presence with several national banners in California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Minnesota, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Best Day Brewing’s Electro-Lime Cerca de Cerveza is available at select retailers including Whole Foods, BevMo, Target, Total Wine, and H.E.B., and nationwide on bestdaybrewing.com and Amazon.

About Best Day Brewing

Born in Northern California, Best Day Brewing crafts great-tasting, non-alcoholic beers for those who do what they love and love what they do, always in pursuit of their best day yet. Inspired by the rugged eccentricities of its West Coast roots, the brand’s full-flavored range of craft brews are made to complement all of life’s adventures. For the fun-loving, thirsty souls fueled by passions from sunrise to sunset, who like to work hard and play hard without the limitations of a traditional brew. Because life is chock full of moments that deserve a great beer, but not the buzz. Best Day Brewing donates at least 1% of their annual sales to 1% For The Planet approved nonprofits.